checkAd

Alerus Performance Earns Spot Among Top 10 Banks in U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Alerus is pleased to announce Bank Director magazine has named it the #9 overall performing bank out of the 300 largest publicly traded U.S. banks.

Bank Director’s annual Bank Performance Scorecard ranks publicly traded banks based on their previous year’s performance using five metrics that reflect a bank’s profitability, asset quality, and capital adequacy. Metrics include return on average equity, return on average assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets, nonperforming assets, and net charge offs. Metrics are compiled and calculated by Piper Sandler & Co., using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Executing our business strategies and recognizing top-tier performance during such a tumultuous year as 2020 demonstrates the value of our diversified services and unique approach to business,” said Randy Newman, chairman, president, and chief executive officer at Alerus. “We put our clients first in everything we do and are able to provide holistic financial services to consumers and businesses. As a result of our commitment to doing the right thing for clients, employees, and community, we’re able to benefit our shareholders as well.”

Alerus joined the NASDAQ in September 2019 and is the only publicly traded bank headquartered in North Dakota. The company originates over 60% of its revenue from fee income and serves a diverse client base across the country including over 46,000 consumers, over 10,000 businesses, and over 375,000 employer-sponsored retirement plan participants. Alerus has banking and wealth management locations in Grand Forks, Fargo, and Northwood, North Dakota; Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Oakdale, and Shorewood, Minnesota, and Mesa and Scottsdale, Arizona. Alerus mortgage and retirement and benefits divisions are based in the Twin Cities.

About Alerus Financial Corporation
 Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Alerus Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alerus Performance Earns Spot Among Top 10 Banks in U.S. Alerus is pleased to announce Bank Director magazine has named it the #9 overall performing bank out of the 300 largest publicly traded U.S. banks. Bank Director’s annual Bank Performance Scorecard ranks publicly traded banks based on their previous …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Alerus Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $11.7 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten