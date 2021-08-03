checkAd

Shambaugh & Son L.P. Provided Design-Build Services on Award-Winning Cheese Processing and Drying Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Shambaugh & Son L.P. (Shambaugh), a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc., constructed the building shell and support utilities for MWC’s 400,000-square-foot cheese processing and whey drying facility.

Located in St. Johns, MI, MWC’s greenfield facility won the 2021 Dairy Plant of the Year award for its impressive accomplishments across a range of nomination categories including plant efficiencies, employee safety, sustainability and technology. MWC is a joint venture comprised of Glanbia plc, Select Milk Producers, Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. This plant is the largest piece of a recent billion-dollar investment in the Michigan dairy industry.

“We knew from the start that this project would utilize some of the newest and most sophisticated technology the food-processing world has ever seen,” said Paul R. Meyers, Jr., P.E., President and CEO, Shambaugh. “We also knew it would utilize some of the largest food-processing equipment installed to date.”

Nationally recognized for providing true vertically integrated solutions as a single-source self-performing design-builder of complex food, beverage, and pharmaceutical processing facilities, Shambaugh virtually modeled 100 percent of the project. Shambaugh integrated models from five major process vendors, subcontractors and sub-consultants, producing a federated model used in planning and through construction for a completely pre-planned installation.

This has been one of the most seamless builds that I have been part of,” said George Chappell, Vice President of Dairy Operations, Glanbia Nutritionals, “and I will give a lot of that credit to Shambaugh.”

MWC is one of the largest greenfield cheese and whey processing facilities built, receiving and processing 120 milk tankers each day. Over 340,000 cubic yards of imported fill, 800 tons of structural steel, 20,000 cubic yards of cast-in-place concrete, 2,100 precast elements, and over 50 miles of process piping, utility piping and electrical cable trays went into constructing this state-of-the-art facility which processes 25 percent of the milk produced in Michigan.

“Credit goes to the owner, the process vendors and our team of engineers, consultants and subcontractors for thoughtfully planning every detail and bringing innovation to this project, resulting in a level of quality that can be seen the moment you walk in the door. This was truly a team effort and we are so proud to have been a part of it” stated Dan Ritzert, SVP, Shambaugh.

The MWC plant produces approximately 850,000 pounds of cheese in 40 and 640 lb. blocks each day and processes approximately 11,000 pounds of concentrated whey per hour, drying and packaging powders in 20kg and bulk bags.

“I think we have built one of the finest dairy plants in the world,” said Thomas Tench, Chief Operating Officer for Glanbia Nutritionals.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.

Emcor Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shambaugh & Son L.P. Provided Design-Build Services on Award-Winning Cheese Processing and Drying Plant Shambaugh & Son L.P. (Shambaugh), a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc., constructed the building shell and support utilities for MWC’s 400,000-square-foot cheese processing and whey drying facility. Located in St. Johns, MI, MWC’s greenfield facility …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21EMCOR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21EMCOR Group, Inc. Second Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast Over the Internet
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten