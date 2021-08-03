EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Winners

Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The Heartland Award winners were unveiled during the program’s virtual awards gala on Wednesday evening, July 28, 2021.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is pleased to announce that Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI") were named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans.

“To be named Entrepreneur Of The Year by Ernst & Young LLP is a true honor,” said Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of RSI Neil Bluhm. “This award has recognized innovative and exceptional business leaders for over three decades and I’m proud to accept on behalf of the entire RSI team.”

CEO of RSI Greg Carlin added, “It is rewarding to be recognized from a program with such a prestigious legacy as EY US. It is a privilege to now become a lifetime member of this incredible group of leaders who inspire others and work tirelessly in their workplace and community to create a better future.”

President of RSI Richard Schwartz stated, “The RSI team’s commitment—to our customers, fellow team members and to the community—continues to motivate me. We pride ourselves on our ambition, ingenuity and customer-centered approach. To be recognized for our vision, while positioning our company for continued growth, makes me truly excited about the direction in which we are headed.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.