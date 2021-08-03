checkAd

BedRock Systems Adds Cybersecurity Expertise and Management Experience to Team

BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, continues to expand its technical and business-side capabilities with recent new hires at the leadership level. .

John Walsh has joined the company as Sr. Vice President of business development and strategy while Efi Gatmor has been tapped as Vice President of engineering. John is responsible for BedRock’s Business Development, Go-To-Market organization and pre- and post implementation efforts. Efi will lead efforts connected to building, cultivating and leading the growing and highly agile, distributed engineering team at BedRock.

Walsh is considered one of the leaders in the development / implementation of Zero Trust Model, and Architectures that enable legacy and heterogeneous environments. He has a distinguished and broad background in high assurance systems security, He holds 11 identity architecture related patents with additional patents pending. He was formerly the chief strategy and technology officer at BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (BRTI), VP of the secure technology group at Analog Devices, president of Sypris Electronics (SYPR), and president of Ducommun Technologies (DCO).

Efi Gatmor brings a wealth of experience to BedRock with more than 30 years as an engineering executive and a reputation as a successful technology leader and manager of multiple R&D initiatives. He comes to BedRock from Riverbed Technologies, where he led the global architecture team, focusing on the design and scoping of Riverbed's SD-WAN and their integrated product line. Previously, he worked as vice president of engineering, cloud networking, at Akamai Technologies and as CTO and vice president of product management for Expand Networks.

“Efi and John add impressive depth to an all-star team. John has a long history of building and nurturing long term customer relationships and is a thought leader and a recognized expert on issues at the heart of BedRock’s mission, including Zero Trust Architecture, IIoT, Critical Infrastructure and Smart Cities. For his part, Efi has built a stellar reputation leading highly effective engineering teams. They bring great strengths to our team and will continue to collaborate, publish, and speak on these crucial topics with global leaders in government and business,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO and President of BedRock Systems.

BedRock Systems continues to build momentum in the cybersecurity space with technology innovations that protect the world’s critical systems from edge to cloud by using a Provably Unbreakable and Adaptable Hypervisor platform with Active Security. The company was also recently recognized with five Global InfoSec Awards, including Cybersecurity Startup of the Year.

About BedRock Systems

BedRock Systems is the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud. Designed on the principles of Zero Trust, BedRock Systems integrates Active Security into the formally correct virtualization of the compute foundation. BedRock Systems brings safety to humans and machines as well as security to the world’s most critical systems and infrastructure. Industries like Financial Services/DeFi, Government, Defense, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and critical infrastructure sectors, all use BedRock to improve cyber security, reduce cost and unlock new revenue by enabling innovation, even while under attack. BedRock your applications and workloads today, find more information at bedrocksystems.com.




