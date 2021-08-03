checkAd

Gracell Biotechnologies to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 17. Gracell’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments. A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

Conference call and webcast details:

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 8:00am ET

Investor domestic dial-in: 877-407-0784

Investor international dial-in: +1 201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13722146

Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn

Media contact
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact
Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com





