MAG Silver Announces the Appointment of Dale Peniuk as a Director

Mr. Peniuk is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and corporate director. Mr. Peniuk currently serves on the board and as audit committee chair of Lundin Mining Corporation, Capstone Mining Corp. and Argonaut Gold Inc., and has been on the board and chair of the audit committee of numerous other Canadian public mining companies since 2006. Mr. Peniuk obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in 1982 and his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia (now the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia) in 1986, and spent more than 20 years with KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants and predecessor firms, the last 10 of which as an assurance partner with a focus on mining companies, including leading KPMG’s Vancouver office mining industry group.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dale Peniuk has joined the Company as a member of its Board of Directors.

Concurrent with his appointment as a director of the Company, Mr. Peniuk has also been appointed as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Dale to our Board,” said MAG’s Chairman, Peter Barnes. “Dale is a highly respected, experienced mining director whose skill set complements those of our existing Board members. We believe that his extensive financial and accounting experience will be invaluable to MAG as we enter into production at Juanicipio.”

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG: TSX / NYSE A) is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator. Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, and the Joint Venture is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant which is expected to commence commissioning in Q4 2021. Underground mine production of development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets both at Juanicipio by the Joint Venture and by MAG at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.