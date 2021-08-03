Philips Genomics Workspace enables integration of the largest-scale FDA-cleared cancer genetic test at NYU Langone Health

August 3, 2021

Philips and NYU Langone Health Department of Pathology, a premier NCI (National Cancer Institute) designated comprehensive cancer center, collaborate for genomic processing, interpretation and reporting

Leveraging Philips Genomics Workspace hosted on Philips HealthSuite, NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) is integrated directly into NYU Langone’s EMR for seamless, secure data sharing and integrated decision-making

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that New York Langone Health’s Department of Pathology will leverage Philips Genomics Workspace (formerly part of IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Platform) to integrate into their EMR (electronic medical record) environment. This will enable the largest cancer sequencing test in the industry, helping to guide more confident treatment decisions and care pathways for patients who have received a cancer diagnosis.

Genetic test for all cancers designed by NYU Langone’s molecular pathologists

Cleared by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) earlier this month under its 510(k) designation for clinical lab use, the NYU Langone Genome PACT (Profiling of Actionable Cancer Targets) test detects changes in the DNA code of 607 genes linked by past studies to the development of multiple types of cancer. The number of genes cancer types assayed is the largest among academic genomic sequencing tests of its kind.

PACT uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, which can read the sequence of the molecular ‘letters’ making up DNA code within hundreds of genes simultaneously, and covers the most genes of any FDA-cleared NGS test to-date. The technology matches the genetics of each patient’s tumor cells with a growing number of approved therapies targeted to address specific sets of cancer-causing DNA changes.

“The work currently underway at NYU Langone is ground-breaking in the area of genomic sequencing and we are honored to be teaming on the development efforts, including building an interface between the new test and NYU Langone Health’s electronic medical records system,” said Louis Culot, General Manager of Oncology Informatics at Philips. “Philips Genomics Workspace, hosted on cloud-based Philips HealthSuite, will help facilitate the integration into the EMR so tests can be seamlessly ordered, reviewed, and shared by a patient’s care team.”