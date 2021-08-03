checkAd

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Announces Its North America 2021 ENGAGE Payments Solutions and Innovations Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today the details for its North America 2021 ENGAGE Payments Solutions and Innovations Conference, an event for technology and business leaders who are driving modernization and digital transformation strategies at fintechs, retailers and financial institutions.

The two-day ENGAGE conference will be held in New York City at the Marriott Marquis on Oct. 4-5, 2021.

Conference speakers include Tim Winston, Senior Assurance Consultant, Amazon Web Services, who will address the security and industry compliance standards required when utilizing cloud services to improve agility and global reach. Additionally, Aser Blanco, Head of Americas, Google Cloud Financial Services, will address best practices for leveraging the cloud for financial services.

Other noted speakers and highlights include:

  • Greg Orme, programme director at the London Business School and globally acclaimed speaker and author, will present on how to redefine leadership skills to succeed in an increasingly fast-paced world. "This is a 'must attend' conference whether you're a fintech or large bank because the way payments are being switched and processed around the world is changing at an accelerating pace," Orme said. "To stay ahead of the disruption, you need to know about the most innovative technology available. Come and see what's happening at the cutting edge – you'll be glad you did.”
  • Dr. Martin Brückner, Euronet Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will present on the implementation of seamless connections to real time payments networks and other innovations provided by Euronet’s REN payments technology.
  • Forrester Research will provide insight into how evolving consumer expectations are driving the need for real time payments globally and explain the challenges financial institutions must overcome to become an efficient participant in real time payments networks.
  • Expert discussion panels with leaders from the financial and payments industries will cover innovation journeys in their organizations, the power of data to engage customers and build loyalty and other critical issues facing businesses today.

There is no registration fee to attend the conference. However, space is limited and must be reserved. Prospective attendees can visit the Euronet Software Solutions website at https://www.euronetsoftware.com/engage-nyc-2021/ to register, read the full conference agenda and book accommodations under the hotel’s conference group rates.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 46,246 owned and operated ATMs, approximately 375,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 748,000 POS terminals at approximately 333,000 retailer locations in 60 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 490,000 locations serving 160 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com. 

CONTACT: Contact
Stephanie Taylor
Director of Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
+1-913-327-4200
staylor@euronetworldwide.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Announces Its North America 2021 ENGAGE Payments Solutions and Innovations Conference LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today the details for its North America 2021 ENGAGE Payments Solutions and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board