Micron’s New Crucial P5 Plus PCIe SSDs Unleash Gen4 Speed to Supercharge Consumer PC Performance

Industry-leading Micron NAND and PCIe Gen4 performance unite in new Crucial NVMe SSDs to tame intensive workloads such as video editing, content creation, engineering applications and gaming

Key Benefits:

  • PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with up to 6600MB/s sequential reads1
  • Engineered for gamers, professionals, and creatives requiring high-performance storage products
  • Incorporates Micron advanced 176L TLC 3D NAND and innovative controller technology
  • Rated at MTTF greater than 2 million hours for extended longevity and reliability2

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the immediate availability of Crucial P5 Plus PCIe SSDs as an expansion of its award-winning NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio to offer high-performance internal Gen4 storage options to consumers. By leveraging Micron’s first-to-market volume shipments of 176-layer NAND, Crucial P5 Plus SSDs enable lower power, higher speed, and denser storage solutions. Additionally, Micron’s advanced 176L 3D TLC NAND and innovative controller technology, yields up to 66% faster sequential write speeds and nearly double the sequential reads of prior generation Crucial SSDs3.

“With data intensive workloads on the rise, consumers increasingly demand high-performance storage solutions for their needs including engineering applications, video editing, content creation and gaming,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “By using our powerful, industry-leading 176-layer 3D NAND, coupled with the latest high-bandwidth storage interface, the P5 Plus Gen4 SSD makes lightning-fast computing storage accessible for a broad spectrum of consumers in the market.”

With read speeds up to 6600MB/s, Crucial P5 Plus SSDs also enable up to 67% faster random read and 40% faster random write performance over prior Crucial Gen3 SSDs4. Ideal for a new PCIe Gen4 PC build or a PCIe Gen3 system upgrade, the P5 Plus is compatible with both and has been tested on Intel and AMD platforms including the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 3000 PCIe 4.0 motherboards. Likewise, these new Crucial PCIe Gen4 SSDs are backward compatible for most Gen3 PC systems that support M.2 form factors5.

