checkAd

AXIM Biotechnologies to Acquire Technology Including Two FDA-Cleared 510(k)’s for Diagnostic Testing of Dry Eye Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a leader in the development of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and cancer, announced today that the Company has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire the technology for the testing of Dry Eye Disease (DED), including two FDA authorizations and approvals for the commercial sale of two ophthalmic diagnostic lab tests.

AXIM and Advanced Tear Diagnostics, LLC, have signed a Binding Term Sheet and intend to enter into the Definitive Agreement for the transaction to close no later than October 1, 2021. However, the Binding Term Sheet will remain in full force and effect until such time as the Definitive Agreement is executed by the parties. AXIM intends to immediately implement the strategy for commercial launch of the first product projected for the beginning of 2022.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 20 million people in the United States (344 million people worldwide) have Dry Eye Disease and that number is growing in both young and old adults, making it imperative that clinicians figure out how best to diagnose and treat it. According to the American Journal of Ophthalmology, a study reported that as of July 2017 an estimated six million people reported having experienced Dry Eye Disease symptoms but had not been diagnosed.

The prevalence of Dry Eye Disease can significantly impair visual acuity, workplace productivity, and quality of life and increases with age. Dry Eye Disease is a common condition that occurs when your tears aren't able to provide adequate lubrication for your eyes. Tears can be inadequate and unstable for many reasons. For example, dry eyes may occur if you don't produce enough tears or if you produce poor-quality tears. This tear instability leads to inflammation and damage of the eye's surface. According to Transparency Market Research, the global dry eye disease diagnostics & treatment market is on the course to reach $9.8 billion by the end of 2030.

Diagnosing Dry Eye Disease is a challenge because it’s a multifactorial disease with many disparate causes. It has a highly variable symptom profile at different stages of the disease, and there’s often a discordance between signs and symptoms. For example, a patient can have severe symptoms yet show no sign of ocular surface damage, whereas others have advanced ocular surface damage, yet report no symptoms. Historically, this has been characterized by a lack of correlation between patients’ subjective irritative ocular symptoms (as determined by, for example, questionnaires) and the results of commonly performed objective tests, such as corneal fluorescein staining (CFS) and tear film break up time (TFBUT).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIM Biotechnologies to Acquire Technology Including Two FDA-Cleared 510(k)’s for Diagnostic Testing of Dry Eye Disease SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a leader in the development of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and cancer, announced today that the Company has signed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board