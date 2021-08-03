checkAd

First Case Performed Using Natus XactTrode Subdural Electrodes

Launch to US Market of XactTrodes for Epilepsy Surgical Monitoring

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, is pleased to announce the completion of the first successfully performed clinical case using Natus’ newly launched XactTrode family of platinum subdural electrodes. The Natus XactTrodes are intended for temporary (< 30 days) use with recording, monitoring and stimulation of electrical signals on the surface of the brain.

“We are pleased that the surgical team found the XactTrodes to be an excellent solution for both anatomic fit and signal performance,” says Jonathan Kennedy, Natus CEO. “Natus is thrilled to now offer XactTrodes to our customers. We designed them to work seamlessly with our market leading Quantum system, which will provide care teams greater efficiency and performance.”

For more information about XactTrodes, please visit https://neuro.natus.com/products-services/subdural-electrodes.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus Medical Incorporated improves patient outcomes using the most comprehensive product solutions, depth of training and continuing customer care when diagnosing and treating central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical Incorporated can be found at https://natus.com.

Contacts:
Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com                





