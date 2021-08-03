LPL Financial Hires Corey Staten as EVP, Service

“Corey is a passionate and strategic leader with a depth of experience designing and delivering client-centric service experiences for a large client base. Importantly, he appreciates the balance between human and digital engagement to do more than just deliver, but delight, clients, and the continuous improvement that requires,” said Semerjian. “As a leader, he has steered diversity recruitment strategies and initiatives on career pathing, incentives and talent management, understanding that great employees power a great advisor experience. Corey will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients to support our mission and be the industry leader in client care.”

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that Corey Staten has joined the firm as executive vice president, Service, effective today. In this role, Staten leads the Service organization, including the Service Center, Specialized Service Teams, Technical Support Help Desk, and New Advisor Care Team. He is also responsible for leading the Care Transformation for Service, working in partnership with stakeholders across the firm to deliver a next-generation, industry-leading service experience to LPL advisors, RIAs and institutions. He reports to LPL Chief Customer Care Officer and Managing Director Dayton Semerjian and is based in LPL’s San Diego office.

Staten joins LPL from JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he served as managing director, Merchant Services Operations, servicing small business customers. In that role, he helped drive the organization’s digital transformation strategy, making it easier for clients to do business via web and mobile capabilities. Prior to JPMorgan, he held leadership roles at Charles Schwab, including senior vice president, Client Service & Support, and American Express, where he oversaw operational risk and customer care support teams and directed continuous improvement initiatives at scale. Staten earned a bachelor of science in industrial engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.

“I am honored to join the LPL family and work closely with the talented Care organization employees, all of whom support the quality advisors, RIAs and institutional programs who call LPL home,” said Staten. “LPL has a distinguished history of taking care of its advisors, and I look forward to accelerating our service strategy to make it easier for them to take care of their clients.”

Staten succeeds Tim Hodge, who joined LPL in 2015. Semerjian said, “Tim has played a key role in evolving the LPL service experience over the past six years and helped lay the groundwork for LPL’s service transformation journey. We wish him all the best.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report)

No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020)

No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 company as of June 2021

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc