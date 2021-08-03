checkAd

Progress Appoints Ian Pitt as Chief Information Officer

30+ Year Industry Veteran to Steer Company’s IT Vision, including Security Best Practices and M&A Integration

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the appointment of Ian Pitt as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). With more than 30 years of information technology leadership experience, Mr. Pitt will be responsible for driving the vision, strategy and operations of Progress’ global IT organization. He will also lead Progress’ ongoing efforts to safeguard its networks, infrastructure, business applications and products with best-in-class internal and customer-facing security practices. As CIO, Mr. Pitt will report to CEO Yogesh Gupta.

“IT is critical to the success of our total growth strategy. Ian’s proven experience will ensure our IT function will drive innovation and efficiency that will help propel Progress forward,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “At the same time, Ian’s experience successfully advancing and evangelizing security best practices is an important benefit to our business. This is especially true in today’s environment where the level of sophistication, volume and speed of new threats is growing at an alarming rate. In Ian, we are fortunate to work with an industry veteran who has experience in leveraging technology and talent to achieve business results.”

In addition to his core areas of focus, Mr. Pitt will partner with company leaders to support Progress’ M&A growth strategy by seamlessly integrating newly acquired companies and technology and will ensure that Progress systems deliver world-class experiences to employees and customers. This includes leading the assessment and application of existing and new technologies to securely improve operational efficiency.

“It is a privilege to join a company like Progress that has a true vision and commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation for organizations, on a global scale,” said Mr. Pitt. “I look forward to leading operational efforts and strategies that align with that vision, supporting Progress’ customers and employees as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Pitt has deep technology strategy and execution experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and CIO at LogMeIn. At LogMeIn, he was responsible for corporate IT, including acquisition integration, cybersecurity, governance, business applications and product operations. Prior to LogMeIn, he served as CIO of Thunderhead and CTO of Chordiant Software (acquired by Pega) and also headed research and technology at TCS.

He attended Lancaster University in the UK, graduating with a BSc in Engineering and Physics, and currently sits on the advisory board of BostonCIO, the preeminent peer leadership network for New England’s leading chief information officers.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

