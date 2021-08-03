Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-C

After COVI-STIX (COVID-19 VIRUS RAPID ANTIGEN DETECTION TEST) obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval from the Mexican Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), Sorrento and Mexican INMEGEN (“Instituto Nacional de Medicina Genomica”) have held meetings to explore collaboration.





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that its subsidiary company, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), has entered into an MOU agreement with the National Institute of Genomic Medicine INMEGEN (“Instituto National de Medicine Genomica”) to cooperate in the development, testing and support of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to commercialize in Mexico.

Sorrento Mexico and INMEGEN will expand its collaboration to include additional Sorrento COVID pipeline products spanning diagnostics, therapeutics and multivalent vaccines, including the following product candidates: