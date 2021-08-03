checkAd

Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-C

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

  • After COVI-STIX (COVID-19 VIRUS RAPID ANTIGEN DETECTION TEST) obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval from the Mexican Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), Sorrento and Mexican INMEGEN (“Instituto Nacional de Medicina Genomica”) have held meetings to explore collaboration.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”) and INMEGEN have executed an MOU to further collaborate on clinical development of a broad pipeline of COVID products, including diagnostics, multivalent mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. Sorrento provides its most comprehensive portfolios and a “one-stop-shop" of potential solutions for governments interested in a multi-modal “detect and treat” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Sorrento Mexico plans to install local clinical research and development capabilities within the INMEGEN facilities and personnel in Mexico City and will work closely with Mexican hospitals and clinical institutions on clinical protocols, regulatory registration and approval requirements for the COVID-19 product development.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that its subsidiary company, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), has entered into an MOU agreement with the National Institute of Genomic Medicine INMEGEN (“Instituto National de Medicine Genomica”) to cooperate in the development, testing and support of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to commercialize in Mexico.

Sorrento Mexico and INMEGEN will expand its collaboration to include additional Sorrento COVID pipeline products spanning diagnostics, therapeutics and multivalent vaccines, including the following product candidates:

  • COVITRACK: COVID-19 antibody detection diagnostic test for vaccinated people;
  • STI-2020 (COVI-AMG): Affinity matured neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 for outpatient COVID patients;
  • STI-2099 (COVIDROPS): Intranasal neutralizing antibody version of COVI-AMG for newly diagnosed COVID patients;
  • COVISHIELD: Cocktail of neutralizing antibodies against variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2;
  • STI-5656 (Abivertinib): BTK inhibitor for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in hospitalized COVID patients;
  • STI-8282 (COVI-MSC): Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of COVID-associated ARDS in severe COVID patients; and
  • Multivalent mRNA Vaccines: mRNA-based multivariant vaccines protecting against SARS-CoV-2 virus, Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants of concern.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-C After COVI-STIX (COVID-19 VIRUS RAPID ANTIGEN DETECTION TEST) obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval from the Mexican Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), Sorrento and Mexican INMEGEN (“Instituto …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board