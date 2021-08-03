Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-C
- After COVI-STIX (COVID-19 VIRUS RAPID ANTIGEN DETECTION TEST) obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval from the Mexican Comisión Federal para la
Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), Sorrento and Mexican INMEGEN (“Instituto Nacional de Medicina Genomica”) have held meetings to explore collaboration.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”) and INMEGEN have executed an MOU to further collaborate on clinical development of a broad pipeline of COVID
products, including diagnostics, multivalent mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. Sorrento provides its most comprehensive portfolios and a “one-stop-shop" of potential solutions for governments
interested in a multi-modal “detect and treat” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Sorrento Mexico plans to install local clinical research and development capabilities within the INMEGEN facilities and personnel in Mexico City
and will work closely with Mexican hospitals and clinical institutions on clinical protocols, regulatory registration and approval requirements for the COVID-19 product development.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that its subsidiary company, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), has entered into an MOU agreement with the National Institute of Genomic Medicine INMEGEN (“Instituto National de Medicine Genomica”) to cooperate in the development, testing and support of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to commercialize in Mexico.
Sorrento Mexico and INMEGEN will expand its collaboration to include additional Sorrento COVID pipeline products spanning diagnostics, therapeutics and multivalent vaccines, including the following product candidates:
- COVITRACK: COVID-19 antibody detection diagnostic test for vaccinated people;
- STI-2020 (COVI-AMG): Affinity matured neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 for outpatient COVID patients;
- STI-2099 (COVIDROPS): Intranasal neutralizing antibody version of COVI-AMG for newly diagnosed COVID patients;
- COVISHIELD: Cocktail of neutralizing antibodies against variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2;
- STI-5656 (Abivertinib): BTK inhibitor for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in hospitalized COVID patients;
- STI-8282 (COVI-MSC): Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of COVID-associated ARDS in severe COVID patients; and
- Multivalent mRNA Vaccines: mRNA-based multivariant vaccines protecting against SARS-CoV-2 virus, Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants of
concern.
