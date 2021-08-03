TORM plc to announce second quarter and first half 2021 results

The Company’s results will be presented at a conference call at 09:00 am Eastern Time / 03:00 pm Central European Time. If you wish to participate in the call, please dial +45 3272 0417 (or +1 (646) 741 3167 for US connections) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure connection and use 7166846 as conference ID. The presentation can be downloaded from https://investors.torm.com.

TORM plc (“TORM” or the “Company”) (ticker: TRMD A on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and TRMD on Nasdaq in New York) will release its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 on Tuesday, 10 August 2021.

There will be a simultaneous live webcast via TORM’s website https://investors.torm.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until 24 August 2021 by dialing +44 (0) 333 3009785 (or +1 (866) 331 1332 for US connections) and using 7166846 as your access code.





CONTACT TORM plc Andreas Abildgaard-Hein, IR, tel.: +45 3917 9339 Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom Tel.: +44 203 713 4560 www.torm.com





ABOUT TORM

TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS AS TO THE FUTURE

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.