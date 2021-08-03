MannKind Corporation to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM (ET).



BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.