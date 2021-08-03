checkAd

Pure Harvest to Supply CBD, Health and Wellness Products to Doc.U.Care, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Agreement Allows Pure Harvest to Sell CBD Products to Individuals Under Self-Insured Corporate Health and Wellness Plans

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a vertically integrated consumer products holding company focused on cutting edge plant-based nutraceuticals, recreational cannabis, hemp-derived health and wellness products and emerging industries, has signed an agreement to supply CBD products to individuals covered under self-insured corporate health and wellness plans through Third-Party Administrators.

Pure Harvest has entered into an assignment agreement with Doc.U.Care, Inc. under which Pure Harvest will be the exclusive provider of CBD, hemp, cannabis, cannabinoids, fungi, nutraceuticals, and other plant-based health and wellness products, on behalf of Doc.U.Care to patients within a network of Third-Party Administrators (“TPAs”) for self-insured corporate health and wellness plans. Doc.U.Care and the TPA’s national patient network currently consists of 550,000 employees and their families with the opportunity to provide healthcare services to an additional 2,200,000 employees on or before the 4th quarter of 2022.   

“This agreement is an incredible opportunity for Pure Harvest,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. “We believe our portfolio of hemp and CBD products and brands are perfectly suited to be included in this healthcare plan and this arrangement has the potential to transform the healthcare industry.  As the medical community becomes more familiar with hemp and CBD products, I am confident that more self-insured companies and other insurance plans will look to hemp/CBD as a part of the potential preventative care regimen.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, individuals covered by these corporate self-insured plans and their families will have the ability to order CBD and other cannabis products through their insurance network. Pure Harvest will supply these products and brands to the patients and then bill the TPAs’ self-insured companies directly.  This arrangement recognizes the ability of hemp and CBD products to support and supplement a comprehensive health and wellness plan that is covered by Employers.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Harvest to Supply CBD, Health and Wellness Products to Doc.U.Care, Inc. Agreement Allows Pure Harvest to Sell CBD Products to Individuals Under Self-Insured Corporate Health and Wellness Plans GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board