Pure Harvest to Supply CBD, Health and Wellness Products to Doc.U.Care, Inc.

Agreement Allows Pure Harvest to Sell CBD Products to Individuals Under Self-Insured Corporate Health and Wellness Plans

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a vertically integrated consumer products holding company focused on cutting edge plant-based nutraceuticals, recreational cannabis, hemp-derived health and wellness products and emerging industries, has signed an agreement to supply CBD products to individuals covered under self-insured corporate health and wellness plans through Third-Party Administrators.

Pure Harvest has entered into an assignment agreement with Doc.U.Care, Inc. under which Pure Harvest will be the exclusive provider of CBD, hemp, cannabis, cannabinoids, fungi, nutraceuticals, and other plant-based health and wellness products, on behalf of Doc.U.Care to patients within a network of Third-Party Administrators (“TPAs”) for self-insured corporate health and wellness plans. Doc.U.Care and the TPA’s national patient network currently consists of 550,000 employees and their families with the opportunity to provide healthcare services to an additional 2,200,000 employees on or before the 4th quarter of 2022.

“This agreement is an incredible opportunity for Pure Harvest,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. “We believe our portfolio of hemp and CBD products and brands are perfectly suited to be included in this healthcare plan and this arrangement has the potential to transform the healthcare industry. As the medical community becomes more familiar with hemp and CBD products, I am confident that more self-insured companies and other insurance plans will look to hemp/CBD as a part of the potential preventative care regimen.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, individuals covered by these corporate self-insured plans and their families will have the ability to order CBD and other cannabis products through their insurance network. Pure Harvest will supply these products and brands to the patients and then bill the TPAs’ self-insured companies directly. This arrangement recognizes the ability of hemp and CBD products to support and supplement a comprehensive health and wellness plan that is covered by Employers.