SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11th at 9:45AM ET.



To access the live webcast please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.