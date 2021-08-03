checkAd

Sumo Logic and SYNNEX Collaborate to Deliver Modern Cloud-Native Security Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

SYNNEX to Distribute Customizable Security Practice to Help Customers Get Full Visibility Across On-Premises and Cloud Environments to Address Modern Security Challenges

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced it has teamed with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. This new agreement will deliver a customizable cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic’s Practice Builder program built on its Continuous Intelligence Platform. With solutions spanning Cloud SIEM, Cloud SOAR, Cloud Security Monitoring Analytics and Compliance, this agreement will enable customers to get full-spectrum visibility across their on-premises and cloud environments to prioritize security insights, rapidly respond to threats in real-time, enforce security and compliance policies and achieve greater cyber resilience.

“Our deep expertise in fusing technology and vertical markets to build next-generation solutions is at the core of our business. As the threat vector becomes more sophisticated, it’s critical to keep ahead of the evolving state of security and embrace modern solutions that address both current and future needs,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. “We are very excited to partner with Sumo Logic to bolster our portfolio of DevSecOps offerings and provide customers with real-time security analytics and insights from a single, cloud-native platform to speed decision-making and drive world-class customer experiences.”

Sumo Logic Practice Builder helps partners build a cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic as the core platform, along with its security intelligence solutions including Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM, Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR, Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics and Compliance. Practice Builder enables users to get real-time analytics and security insights into applications and infrastructure, offering fast time-to-value with no capital investment or infrastructure to manage. The customizable program also includes modules such as training, enablement, best practices and new licensing and go-to-market models to help promote the practice within their environments.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic and SYNNEX Collaborate to Deliver Modern Cloud-Native Security Solutions SYNNEX to Distribute Customizable Security Practice to Help Customers Get Full Visibility Across On-Premises and Cloud Environments to Address Modern Security Challenges REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board