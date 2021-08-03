Sumo Logic and SYNNEX Collaborate to Deliver Modern Cloud-Native Security Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it has teamed with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. This new agreement will deliver a customizable cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic’s Practice Builder program built on its Continuous Intelligence Platform. With solutions spanning Cloud SIEM, Cloud SOAR, Cloud Security Monitoring Analytics and Compliance, this agreement will enable customers to get full-spectrum visibility across their on-premises and cloud environments to prioritize security insights, rapidly respond to threats in real-time, enforce security and compliance policies and achieve greater cyber resilience.

“Our deep expertise in fusing technology and vertical markets to build next-generation solutions is at the core of our business. As the threat vector becomes more sophisticated, it’s critical to keep ahead of the evolving state of security and embrace modern solutions that address both current and future needs,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. “We are very excited to partner with Sumo Logic to bolster our portfolio of DevSecOps offerings and provide customers with real-time security analytics and insights from a single, cloud-native platform to speed decision-making and drive world-class customer experiences.”

Sumo Logic Practice Builder helps partners build a cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic as the core platform, along with its security intelligence solutions including Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM, Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR, Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics and Compliance. Practice Builder enables users to get real-time analytics and security insights into applications and infrastructure, offering fast time-to-value with no capital investment or infrastructure to manage. The customizable program also includes modules such as training, enablement, best practices and new licensing and go-to-market models to help promote the practice within their environments.