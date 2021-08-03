GoodRx Savings Increase Pharmacy Visits and Customer Loyalty For Retailers

A new consumer survey finds GoodRx discounts boost sales for retailers through new foot traffic

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx , Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today shared the results of a recent consumer survey showing the company’s impact on pharmacy retailers. Findings indicate that GoodRx helps pharmacies boost sales by driving in-store foot traffic, improving customer loyalty, and increasing medication affordability and access for their customers.

