GoodRx Savings Increase Pharmacy Visits and Customer Loyalty For Retailers
A new consumer survey finds GoodRx discounts boost sales for retailers through new foot traffic
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today shared the results of a recent consumer survey showing the company’s
impact on pharmacy retailers. Findings indicate that GoodRx helps pharmacies boost sales by driving in-store foot traffic, improving customer loyalty, and increasing medication affordability and
access for their customers.
GoodRx offers discounts at pharmacies across the country, including major chains like Albertsons, CVS, Costco, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walmart and Walgreens, to help consumers save money on the prescriptions they need. For those looking for even greater discounts, GoodRx offers a subscription savings program, GoodRx Gold, which provides savings of up to 90% off the pharmacy retail (or usual and customary) price on prescription drugs at participating pharmacies nationwide.
GoodRx recently surveyed over 4,000 users of GoodRx coupons and GoodRx Gold and found that these users reported the following, which could benefit pharmacy retailers:
- Increase medication affordability and adherence for customers: Prior to using GoodRx, only 23% of consumers surveyed could afford all of their prescriptions, while after using GoodRx, that number skyrocketed to 81% of consumers surveyed being able to afford all of their medication. Medication affordability can help pharmacies reduce “walk away” patients and prescriptions abandoned at the counter due to high cost, and increase medication adherence for their customers.
- Sales through additional foot traffic: Almost 80% of consumers surveyed said they purchased other items such as general merchandise or groceries when picking up a prescription, spending an additional $40 or more on average at the pharmacy counter.
- Encourage pharmacy loyalty among customers: 85% of consumers surveyed agree that their positive experience with GoodRx makes them want to return to their pharmacy. 65% of consumers who use GoodRx reported visiting their pharmacy at least once a month, with 26% making additional trips because of GoodRx.
- Lead to high consumer satisfaction: 95% of consumers surveyed had a good or excellent experience using GoodRx.
“Our mission has always been to provide Americans with access to affordable healthcare and we continue to work with partners across the healthcare ecosystem to drive down medication costs,” said Bansi Nagji, President of Healthcare at GoodRx. “By offering discounts at nearly every major retail pharmacy in the U.S., we ensure their customers can afford their prescriptions and, in turn, help the retailers improve customer loyalty, increase foot traffic and ensure a positive experience at the pharmacy counter.”
