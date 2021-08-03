checkAd

SBQ Holding Starts Construction on 22 Rolling Dunes Property in Santa Rosa Beach FL

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August. 3, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other …

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August. 3, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has started construction, on its first of multiple Florida Panhandle Vacation Style Properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The Company has so far acquired four land parcels and has entered the construction phase at its 22 Rolling Dunes Property in Santa Rosa Florida.

This is the first of multiple custom 5,000 sq. ft. vacation style homes to be constructed here in Santa Rosa, Florida, it will feature 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land parcel for this luxury beach vacation home is 110 feet x 200 feet, which is an exceptionally large lot for the area.

Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the "Best" location for investors to purchase vacation home properties. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new '100 Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals.' The report was compiled by Rented Research and Weiss Analytics ranking destinations by the cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value.

The new 2020 report determined that Florida's Panhandle offers the best returns on vacation home investments over 'Every Other Market' in the United States and has an index score of 98.7 out of 100. The Florida Panhandle has emerged as the clear winner as the top vacation-home investment area in the United States.

'Breaking ground on this property is especially momentous and exciting. We patiently, but diligently, executed the pilot phase of our Real Estate business model with superb results, both operationally and financially. Utilizing traditional financing, we are now scaling up our proven real estate model and expect to achieve similar or better results on this property and its three sister properties in Santa Rosa and Navarre, Florida.", stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. 'According to rental management platform, Rented Inc., the Florida Panhandle is the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes and Florida is the number one state to purchase a vacation rental property. We are now, officially, scaling up our proven model, and we are confident that it will generate significant revenue, profits and asset appreciation to deliver substantial dividend-like returns to our shareholders.'

