Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Website Dedicated to Bentrio(TM) Nasal Spray

"Important progress has been made with vaccination programs. However, the continuing emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the lack of herd immunity highlight the need for additional means for self-protection such as Bentrio," commented Ueli Fankhauser, Altamira Medica's Head of Commercial. 'We are very excited to make Bentrio available to consumers who are looking to reduce risks from exposure to airborne viruses and allergens.'

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced the launch of www.bentrio.com , a website dedicated to the Bentrio™ nasal spray developed by its affiliate Altamira Medica. The website provides comprehensive information on Bentrio™ and how the nasal spray may help to self-protect against airborne viruses and allergens.

About Bentrio™

Bentrio™ (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio™ forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. In human nasal epithelium cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, Bentrio™ was shown to reduce the infectious viral load by more than 99% when used for prevention. Further, Bentrio™ was effective in slowing the growth of the viral titer when treatment started only 24 or 30 hours after infection. In allergy, a clinical investigation in a pollen challenge chamber demonstrated a significant reduction in the main symptoms of allergic rhinitis with the protective effect setting in rapidly and lasting for 4 hours.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'CYTO.'