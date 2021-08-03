checkAd

Infinite Reaffirms Its Status As A Premium Brand With New Website, Featuring A Sleek Look And Seamless User Experience

RIVER FALLS, Wis., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Material Solutions, LLC (Infinite), an emerging player in the additive manufacturing community, is taking its next step in disrupting the materials design space with a dynamic new website. Now live, the site features compelling content, product videos, useful features, and partnerships with popular companies.

Infinite Material Solutions, LLC, an emerging player in the additive manufacturing community, is taking their next step in disrupting the materials design space with a dynamic new website.

Infinite is known for its portfolio of novel materials. It recently launched AquaSys 120 and AquaSys 180, water-soluble support filament that pair with popular build materials ranging from PLA to PEEK to support complex designs. This spring, it launched Caverna PP, a 3D printing filament that allows users to create lightweight foam parts resembling a sponge. Infinite now seeks to showcase another one of its unique assets — deep industry and application knowledge.

The new site serves as a compelling resource for 3D printing industry enthusiasts of all experience levels to connect better with useful content that informs and inspires. Users can access deep industry and application-focused content such as real-world cases. The site also features robust FAQs, support information, and product capabilities. All of this content is featured through a highly-focused user experience that makes content easy to find, navigate, and digest.

For Infinite's Chief Operating Officer Larry Doerr, the cutting-edge website is the perfect hub to feature their products and evoke their commitment to pushing boundaries.

"What we've crafted is a website experience that goes beyond simply selling products," says Doerr. "It connects additive manufacturers to information that will help empower them to continue disrupting the industry with our products by their side."

This marks the next phase of Infinite's digital transformation, but Infinite not only invested in a new site. Infinite now established a digital infrastructure that improves internal business processes and gains efficiencies with the goal of creating a better customer experience end to end.

Explore the new Infinite site: https://infinitematerialsolutions.com

Infinite Material Solutions, LLC is an innovation house, based in Prescott, Wisconsin, USA, that develops wholly unique materials for additive manufacturing. The company was founded as a joint venture between Nagase America, a multinational manufacturer-distributor of raw materials and specialty chemicals, and Interfacial Consultants, (IFC), a Wisconsin-based firm focused on the development and commercialization of technology platforms relating to advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the plastics, building and construction, electronics, transportation, packaging, consumer, and specialty chemicals markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586740/83333_IMS_10_New_Site_Press_Release_Image_0721.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYDLiedfnz8




