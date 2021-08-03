checkAd

Intel Launches AI for Workforce Program for Students in 18 Community Colleges

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC): What’s New: Intel is announcing a major expansion of its Intel AI for Workforce Program to help educate the next generation of U.S. technologists, engineers and inventors — and to help them land careers in their chosen fields, ranging from healthcare to nursing to business. To support the expansion of the program across the U.S., Intel is collaborating with Dell Technologies to provide technical and infrastructure expertise. Students who complete the program, which is being added at 18 schools across 11 U.S. states, will receive a certificate or an associate degree in artificial intelligence (AI).

On Aug. 3, 2021, Intel announced a broad expansion of its AI for Workforce Program at 18 community colleges across 11 U.S. states. Among the students enrolled in an early pilot program at Maricopa Community College in Arizona are Penny (right) and Stacy Good, a mother and daughter who live in a suburb of Phoenix. The Intel program, in partnership with Dell Technologies, aims to fill a gap in students entering the U.S. workforce with skills in artificial intelligence -- for which there is a huge demand. Says Stacy Good about her AI coursework: "I think that it opens up a lot of doors, especially for young people who are getting into the field at a young age. The jobs are pretty much uncountable.” (Credit: Evan Sprague/Intel Corporation)

“AI is one of the superpowers fueling innovation, economic growth, job creation and advancements across every aspect of society. The next-generation workforce will need skills and training in AI to develop solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, and community colleges play a huge role in unleashing innovative thinking. Community college is where I developed my passion for technology and kicked off the career journey that eventually led to my dream job as the CEO of Intel.”

— Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO

What It Is: The Intel AI for Workforce Program, with technology support from Dell Technologies, helps students gain critically-needed job skills in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence — with courses on data collection, computer vision, AI model training, coding, the societal impacts and ethics of AI technology, and more.

Started in 2020 as a collaboration between Intel and a community college in Maricopa County, Arizona, the program is adding 18 institutions that serve a total of 800,000 students. Plans to expand to 50 more community and vocational colleges in 2022 are underway.

Wertpapier


