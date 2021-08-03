Hau Thai-Tang to Discuss Ford+, Winning in Electrification At J.P. Morgan Virtual Automotive Conference Next Week

Thai-Tang will describe how Ford+ is centered on “always on” relationships with customers, a winning plan that includes leveraging the company’s iconic nameplates, leading in the electrification of personal and commercial transportation, and unlocking the potential of connected services to drive customer loyalty and recurring revenue streams.

Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer, will discuss key elements of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation in a fireside chat with autos analyst Ryan Brinkman at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Automotive Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

People planning to “attend” the virtual event are encouraged to register in advance online of the webcast. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

