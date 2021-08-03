checkAd

Hau Thai-Tang to Discuss Ford+, Winning in Electrification At J.P. Morgan Virtual Automotive Conference Next Week

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer, will discuss key elements of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation in a fireside chat with autos analyst Ryan Brinkman at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Automotive Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Thai-Tang will describe how Ford+ is centered on “always on” relationships with customers, a winning plan that includes leveraging the company’s iconic nameplates, leading in the electrification of personal and commercial transportation, and unlocking the potential of connected services to drive customer loyalty and recurring revenue streams.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Long
Basispreis 12,90€
Hebel 12,35
Ask 0,08
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 15,10€
Hebel 10,65
Ask 0,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

People planning to “attend” the virtual event are encouraged to register in advance online of the webcast. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Ford Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hau Thai-Tang to Discuss Ford+, Winning in Electrification At J.P. Morgan Virtual Automotive Conference Next Week Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer, will discuss key elements of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation in a fireside chat with autos analyst Ryan Brinkman at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Automotive Conference at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21LYNX: Folgt in der Ford Aktie nach dem Ausbruch noch eine Rallye?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
01.08.21Chipmangel bremst weiterhin den deutschen Markt für Neuwagen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21500 Euro in der Tasche? 2 extrem günstige Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.08.215.000 Euro am Start? Diese 5 Aktien könnten sich im Juli richtig lohnen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow wieder auf Rekordjagd
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21Aktien New York: Dow erklimmt weiteren Höchststand
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth At Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Next Week
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Aktien New York: Dow steigt auf weiteres Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow bleibt in Schlagdistanz zum Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21Facebook warnt, Ford mit hohem Gewinn und Robinhood schwächelt - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare