NantHealth Appoints Dr. Tiffany Avery as Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021   

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced the appointment of Tiffany Avery, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer. In her new position, Dr. Avery will be responsible for providing clinical strategic direction and guiding the development and deployment of NantHealth’s Eviti decision support platform and other innovative products and services.

“Appointing Dr. Avery to our leadership team is an incredibly valuable addition to the organization, particularly as we expand into areas like population health and additional disease states for Eviti,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. “With her background in medical oncology, epidemiology, and cancer and health disparities, Dr. Avery will play a key role in helping NantHealth to deliver valuable, equitable care and improved outcomes to the patients and populations we serve.”

Dr. Avery joined NantHealth in January of 2019 as Medical Director of Oncology. Prior to her role at NantHealth, she served as an Assistant Professor of Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University and Wake Forest Baptist Health. After completing fellowship training at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, Dr. Avery focused and lectured on clinical research and the care of breast cancer patients. In the community, Dr. Avery is a recognized expert and invited speaker on topics including cancer prevention, treatments, clinical trials, and survival disparities. Over the course of her career, Dr. Avery has produced peer-reviewed publications, conference abstracts, editorials, and served as an investigator on numerous breast cancer clinical trials.

“I’m excited to be a part of NantHealth to reach our collective goal of improving health outcomes and providing value-based, quality healthcare,” said Dr. Avery. “As an advocate for equitable care, in cancer but certainly in all of healthcare, not only does it make financial sense to all stakeholders, but it’s absolutely the right thing to do. Our technology helps deliver on that mission, and I’m honored to help guide us on this journey.”

Dr. Avery earned her BS and MPH in Epidemiology from Tulane University, and MD from LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans. She completed fellowship training in Hematology and Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Avery recently earned certification in Lifestyle Medicine and is a co-host of 3 Black Docs, a podcast aimed at addressing health and cancer disparities.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), molecular analysis (GPS Cancer), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

