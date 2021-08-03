Fiserv Powers Full-Service Restaurants to Succeed in Today’s New Operating Environment with Launch of Clover Station Solo

Restaurants can simplify business operations and accept payments in ways that fit the new and different post-pandemic environment with Clover Station Solo, a solution designed to help full-service restaurants run front and back of house operations through a single merchant-facing device.

The Clover Station Solo (Photo: Business Wire)

Clover Station Solo is the latest addition to the wide range of point-of-sale (POS) devices available through Clover from Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

As restaurants across the United States increasingly welcome guests at full capacity while continuing to offer take-out and delivery services, restaurateurs need a single solution that helps them streamline front of house tasks, manage payments, and address common pain points, such as taking in-person and online orders, scheduling employees, managing inventory, and tracking sales and expenses.

“In 2020, many restaurants had to close permanently and those that stayed afloat and succeeded into this year are still feeling the impact, especially due to rising labor costs and supply chain disruptions,” said Raymond Pucci, Director of Merchant Services at Mercator Advisory Group. “Having technology to support restaurants and merchants to enable them to work more efficiently and without stress as they continue to juggle take-out and delivery, is exactly what these industries need.”

With Clover Station Solo, full-service restaurants have access to an all-in-one solution designed specifically for restaurants that need a large display to efficiently manage their front-of-house operations and track sales and manage employees shifts, all from one device.

The solution offers access to Clover software, including innovative restaurant features such as integrated online ordering and customer engagement applications, and to a third-party app market with hundreds of popular apps that work with Clover to help restaurant owners manage all aspects of their business. Clover Station Solo can act as either a primary or secondary point-of-sale system, working in sync with an additional device such as the dual-screen Clover Station Duo at the front of the house, or with the handheld Clover Flex for orders and payments at the table or curbside.

“Clover Station Solo helps fill the need for a single system that restaurants can rely on to help manage their staff, run their business, and support the growing number of consumers ready to dine in their establishments, while still supporting take-out and delivery,” said Jeff Dickerson, Head of Clover at Fiserv. “It is just one way in which we are working with restaurants to help make their businesses more efficient, effective, and easier to run, enabling them to continue to adapt to a market that has shifted significantly over the past 18 months.”

Clover is a complete business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes $180 billion in annualized payment volume.

Clover Station Solo - www.clover.com/station-solo

Clover Station Solo for Restaurants - www.clover.com/pos-solutions/restaurant

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

