Two-Thirds of Younger Homeowners Surveyed Plan to Renovate This Year, With Peaks in Home Equity Creating More Opportunity to Invest in Homes

With home buying increasingly competitive and the nation’s housing inventory aging, two-thirds of younger homeowners surveyed plan to renovate this year, according to Bank of America’s 2021 Homebuyer Insights Report: Home Improvement and Equity Spotlight. Increasingly, they have the ability to do so, with real home equity reaching a new peak of $20.2 trillion in the second quarter of 20201, meaning more homeowners can use cash from their home equity to achieve their goals.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults who currently own a home or plan to in the future, many are eager to refresh their living space. This is particularly true for younger generations and Gen X. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of younger homeowners (ages 18 to 43) and 60% of Gen X homeowners (ages 44 to 56) are likely to renovate this year, compared to 22% of older homeowners (ages 57 to 75).

Greater reliance on the home as both a workplace and a family center has led many owners to tailor their homes to their needs. In fact, twice as many respondents say they’re approaching home improvements as a means of greater enjoyment in their living space (67%) compared to those seeking to increase their home’s value (33%).

“Traditionally, home improvement projects have been measured through the lens of return on investment, but we’re seeing that the emotional connection to one’s home is just as important,” said Ann Thompson, Specialty Lending Executive at Bank of America. “Customizing a home and bringing it up to date can create a place your family can enjoy for generations to come and help build a legacy and long-term wealth.”

The desire to create a space to enjoy is reflected in remodeling timelines. More than half (56%) of respondents plan to remodel before moving into their home or right when they move in, while 37% of respondents plan to remodel after living in the house for a bit. Only 7% plan to remodel when putting their home up for sale.

Taking on do-it-yourself projects
 According to the National Association of Home Builders, the median age of the nation’s owner-occupied housing stock is 39 years.2 Given this, many homeowners may either want to bring their homes up to date, or need to replace well-worn parts of their homes – and many are taking remodeling into their own hands.

More than two-in-five (44%) younger homebuyers surveyed say they would prefer to buy a fixer-upper and improve it over time than to buy a home that’s move-in ready. Meanwhile, seven out of 10 (71%) younger homeowners have recently completed do-it-yourself (DIY) work compared to 42% of older generations. Among those who’ve done DIY work – whether it’s painting the walls a new color or rejuvenating the bathroom with upgraded hardware and fixtures – 50% learned from watching videos online and 39% were inspired by TV shows such as HGTV.

Wertpapier


