Former Chairman and CEO of Fiserv, Inc. Jeff Yabuki Appointed to SentinelOne Board of Directors

SentinelOne, Inc., (NYSE: S) an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Jeff Yabuki, the former chairman and CEO of Fiserv, Inc. was previously appointed to the SentinelOne board of directors.

Mr. Yabuki served as Fiserv, Inc.’s CEO and as a member of its board of directors, from 2005 to 2020, a tenure in which the Fortune 200 company more than tripled its revenue from $3.2 billion to more than $10 billion and delivered a more than 900% shareholder return through the end of 2019. Prior to Fiserv, Mr. Yabuki served as Executive Vice President and COO of H&R Block, and previously, was a senior officer at the American Express Company. He currently serves as chairman of the board for Sportradar and is a board member of the Royal Bank of Canada.

“The financial services industry continues to face aggressive attacks as cyber criminals target banking and financial institutions to monetize ransomware and steal data,” said Tomer Weingarten, Co-Founder and CEO, SentinelOne. “Jeff’s experience as CEO of Fiserv gives him a unique perspective on the security needs of the financial services industry. We’re honored to welcome him to our board.”

Mr. Yabuki will leverage his extensive executive and board experience to help SentinelOne continue to scale its business. He’ll also be a driving force for the company’s strategy and execution as a public company, notably contributing to SentinelOne’s approach to capital allocation.

“It is an honor to join the board of SentinelOne,” said Mr. Yabuki. “The company’s autonomous approach to security, powered by artificial intelligence, is not only a strategic differentiator from its competitors, but an approach that the financial industry requires to mitigate the growing challenges of cyber risk.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

