Amazon and Best Buy Introduce New Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) announced a new lineup of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs. The TVs are the latest from the strategic collaboration between the two companies, which began three years ago. The new F50 series TVs feature enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, and Alexa voice integration for an immersive entertainment experience.

The all-new Insignia F50 Series – Fire TVs include premium Dolby Vision and Alexa voice controls (Photo: Business Wire)

“Customers have purchased millions of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs in the U.S. and Canada, and given them an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.com,” said Daniel Rausch, Amazon Vice President, Entertainment Devices & Services. “Our collaboration with Best Buy has grown over the last three years, allowing us to deliver our content-first Fire TV experience and Alexa features to customers through a diverse line of high-quality smart TVs. Today, we’re thrilled to further expand the Fire TV line with a new generation of Insignia – Fire TVs including the F50 Series.”

“From the start of this collaboration, our goal has always been to enrich the lives of our customers,” said Luke Motschenbacher, Category Officer at Best Buy. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with Amazon continues to give our customers even more choices to bring the latest in smart TV technology into their homes.”

The Insignia F50 Series Fire TV uses quantum dot technology in 4K Ultra HD for vibrant, true-to-life images with rich subtle details. Delivering an immersive home theater experience, the TVs feature Dolby Vision HDR to contrast bright highlights with dark shadows to showcase subtle details, and DTS Virtual-X speaker technology to deliver three-dimensional sound. The displays have a narrow bezel for optimal video playback for living room entertainment. The Insignia F50 Series Fire TV will be available at Best Buy stores and online, as well as Amazon.com later this summer.

Insignia – Fire TVs come with the latest Fire TV experience for content-first and customized entertainment with Alexa at the core. The included Voice Remote with Alexa allows customers to get all of the benefits of Alexa, plus the ability to launch apps, switch inputs, and control smart home devices, with simple voice commands. Press and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to search for favorite movies, TV shows, or directors; start a live TV program; discover new recipes; check stocks; and more.

In addition to collaborating on Fire TVs, Best Buy and Amazon are working together to innovate on purchase options for customers. Best Buy and Amazon rolled out a new option for customers with their in-store pick up option. The latest purchase option for customers to order on Amazon.com and pick up in a Best Buy store launched in November 2020 with one Fire TV model. Today, this option is available for the full lineup of Toshiba and Insignia – Fire TVs at all Best Buy store locations in the U.S. With in-store pickup, customers can buy on Amazon.com and pick up at a local Best Buy store within the hour.

With more than 80 models available in the U.S. and Canada, Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs remain a top favorite among customers. Providing choice to customers, Toshiba and Insignia – Fire TVs range from 24-inches to 75-inches, and are available in 2K, 4K, QLED resolution technologies.

In June, Amazon.com customers purchased a record-setting number of Fire TVs including the Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs during Prime Day and the two week lead-up period.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Best Buy

At Best Buy, our purpose is to enrich lives through technology. We do that by leveraging our unique combination of tech expertise and human touch to meet our customers’ everyday needs, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We have nearly 1,000 stores and about 100,000 employees in the United States and Canada.

