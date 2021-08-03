INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association

On 3 August 2021, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.



On 26 July 2021, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 29 April 2021, during the General Shareholders Meeting. The Articles of Association of the Company are amended to comply with the legal requirements applicable to the Company, i. y. to form the Company's supervisory body - the Supervisory Board. The Articles of Association are also amended due to the reduction of the authorized capital, which was reduced in order to cancel 5,088,586 units of ordinary registered own shares acquired by the Company during the buy-back of shares process.