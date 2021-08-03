checkAd

Mimecast Joins XDR Alliance as a Founding Member to Drive Open Standards and a Stronger Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Alliance to help organizations everywhere build state of the art Security Operations Center’s to defeat cyber threats

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACKHAT USA 2021 - Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it has joined Exabeam’s XDR Alliance as a founding member. The alliance is a partnership of leading cybersecurity industry innovators committed to an inclusive and collaborative extended detection and response (XDR) framework and architecture. The goal of the XDR Alliance is to foster an open approach to XDR which is essential to enable organizations everywhere to protect themselves against the growing number of cyberattacks, breaches, and intrusions.   

“We are thrilled to be a founding member and inaugural email security partner in the XDR Alliance,” said Jules Martin, vice president ecosystem & alliances at Mimecast. “We see collaboration in security being essential in keeping our customers safe, and leveraging the members’ interconnected, best in class cybersecurity solutions, which allows joint customers to benefit greatly.”

Collaboration is at the core of Mimecast’s industry leading cyber resilience ecosystem, which includes Exabeam plus 60 other partners, and supports the open framework that are engineered to underpin threat sharing, control points and remediation capabilities which are fundamental to the modern enterprise. The integration among the XDR members is designed to allow organizations to gain greater insights into their threat landscape, reduce complexity, minimize risk and improve threat detection and response times.

“History will look back and declare how well the cybersecurity industry succeeded in putting collaboration above competition to help protect our organizations and institutions,” said Gorka Sadowski, chief strategy officer, Exabeam and founder of the XDR Alliance. "We are at an inflection point with an extremely fragmented industry that requires all of us in the vendor community to come together to strengthen organizations’ SOCs. The XDR Alliance brings together the most forward-thinking names in cybersecurity to collaborate on building an XDR framework that is open and will make it easier for security operations (SecOps) teams to protect and secure their organizations.”

