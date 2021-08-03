THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces July marks another record-breaking month for GGToor, drawing over 3,500 total player registrations for the month - an amazing 63% increase over the month before! Our

When management first planned yearly projections back in January, we had set a goal to reach 10,000 Discord members by the end of December. The Company is well ahead of schedule and has adjusted those projections upwards as it reaches for even greater heights in the months ahead!

As is true for professional athletes in soccer, football, basketball, and other major sports, finding success in eSports as a professional gamer is very difficult. One of the main reasons is because the opportunities are limited for most gamers, with most larger tournaments requiring an invitation, or sponsorship by an established eSports team, to compete. GGToor is changing the landscape, by also giving opportunities to all the talent waiting to be discovered. GGToor supports these aspiring competitors, providing a new pathway where they can showcase their skill, by opening registration for our events to everyone – often with no entry fee required. In August, we are scheduling 13 events, and remain on track to hitting our goal of offering 18 events per month by December. The games we are offering in August include Pokémon Unite, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Pokémon TCG Online, Apex Legends, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and many more!

This weekend, the Company worked with DLE to present Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Unleashed #1, a premium tournament featuring a $2,000 Prize pool. With a new box dropping only an hour before the tournament was to start, along with last week's new ban list, the excitement was mounting to see how the meta would evolve by this perfectly timed event! Going into the top cut, everyone knew Onomats had the tournament advantage - even more so with one of Duel Links' most prominent players, Negative1, piloting the deck.