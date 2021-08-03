checkAd

Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected for Integration into Japan’s Kitamura Online and Retail Channels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 15:05  |  18   |   |   

New partnership will allow Japanese retailer to offer content storage as it seeks to digitize more of its services

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that Kitamura, a Japanese multimedia retailer, has selected the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for integration into its online and retail channel. The addition of personal cloud will give Kitamura’s online and retail customers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital content, including photos and videos, from any device.

Kitamura is one of Japan’s leading retailers offering image-related services and products, including cameras, photo printing, video dubbing, photo studio, photo books and so on. The retailer has over 1,000 retail locations across the country with over 20 million paying visitors each year and approximately 10 million consumers registered in its online services. Through this integration, Kitamura will be able to provide seamless online and retail experience with the new white-label personal cloud offering.

“We are excited to be partnering with Synchronoss to integrate its personal cloud solutions across our online and retail channels,” said Hajime Yanagisawa, Managing Executive Officer, Kitamura. “We have always been committed to bringing customers’ memories to life through the medium of photography, and this cloud offering is the next step in not only enabling our customers to enjoy their memories but to also store, organize and manage them safely and securely. We’re looking forward to bringing this new service to our customers as we continue our journey towards digitizing our offering.”

Synchronoss’ white-label personal cloud has been adopted by mobile operators and other companies across the globe. The solution gives their customers a safe, secure cloud experience and the ability to store and sync digital content – a key to building brand loyalty and customer satisfaction in an increasingly online world. It also delivers to those organizations the flexibility to quickly add additional value-added services that strengthen the bottom line.

Anthony Socci, President of Synchronoss International, said he is delighted to be working with Kitamura on its new cloud offering. “This cloud solution will be instrumental to Kitamura as it increases its digital touchpoints and seeks to create new revenue streams beyond its traditional printing and camera retail business. We look forward to collaborating with Kitamura as it brings new, innovative services to its customers,” he said.

To learn more about Synchronoss cloud solutions, visit synchronoss.com/solutions/cloud.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com

About Kitamura
Kitamura is a leading company of photographic and video-related products and services in Japan. The company owns Japan’s largest in-house laboratories (photo and video processing factories) and delivers its services and products via more than 1,000 retail stores nationwide and online. It’s the company’s mission to provide services to shape customer memories not only at that moment but also for decades to come, restore photos, and revive precious memories.

Media Contacts

For Synchronoss: Anais Merlin, CCgroup, E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

Investor Contact
For Synchronoss: Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Investor Relations, Inc., E: investor@synchronoss.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected for Integration into Japan’s Kitamura Online and Retail Channels New partnership will allow Japanese retailer to offer content storage as it seeks to digitize more of its servicesBRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board