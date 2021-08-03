checkAd

Smith-Midland Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Release Date

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company") today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, …

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company") today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:
AJ Krick, CFO
540-439-3266
investors@smithmidland.com

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



