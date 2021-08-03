Smith-Midland Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Release Date

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company") today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, …

