PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices; Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Third Consecutive Year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third consecutive year. The index measures the performance of companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“Our unwavering commitment to developing and delivering the paints and coatings that will create solutions today for a more sustainable tomorrow is backed by key ESG priority areas, including operating with integrity, preserving and protecting the environment and communities in which we operate, developing PPG people, and ensuring that our workforce is inclusive and representative of our diverse global customer base,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “Against the backdrop of the ongoing global pandemic, our inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index underscores our commitment to be an ESG leader in the paints, coatings and specialty materials industry.”

Released in April 2021, PPG’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights the company’s progress in achieving its 2025 sustainability goals and progress in key ESG areas. Highlights include:

  • 35% of sales from sustainably advantaged products and processes, including the launch of antibacterial and antiviral products, toward the goal of 40% by 2025;
  • 35% of manufacturing and research and development locations with zero process waste to landfill;
  • 34% reduction in waste disposal intensity from the 2017 baseline – above the 25% goal by 2025;
  • 15% reduction in water intensity from the 2017 baseline toward the goal of 20% by 2025;
  • 33% reduction in the spill and release rate from the 2017 baseline; and
  • 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017.

PPG and its employees have also supported the essential needs of communities around the world; implemented a thorough COVID-19 response plan to protect employees and support communities; served customers in new ways; and advanced diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Actions included:

  • Investing $13 million in communities around to world to support education and community sustainability;
  • Committing $20 million from 2020-2025 to further social justice and educational opportunities in underrepresented communities;
  • Providing $4.5 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts, including the donation of 80,000 masks to hospitals; and
  • Growing and strengthening the company’s focus on DE&I by identifying and taking action on a series of commitments.

To learn more about PPG’s sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

FTSE Group confirms that PPG has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the index.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Sustainability

