Adtalem Global Education Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:05  |  23   |   |   

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). The conference call will be led by Lisa Wardell, chairman and chief executive officer, and Bob Phelan, interim chief financial officer.

For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13721922. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/4 ....

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until Sept. 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13721922, or visit the Adtalem website at: https://investors.adtalem.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students and members to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


