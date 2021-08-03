checkAd

Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming August Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021   

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conference:

  • On August 12, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The presentation will take place at 1:00pm ET. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Interested parties can tune in at the following webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/amrc/2427436.

About Ameresco, Inc.
 Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.



