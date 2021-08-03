USA Fashion Releases 18 New Styles in Their Creamy Soft Collection for Fall and is Set to Release Its first Collection of Solid Basic Apparel in September 2021

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.USAFashion.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has released 18 new leg fashion styles in their Creamy Soft Leggings collection and is set to release its long awaited collection of solid basics in September of this year. The 18 new legging and leg fashion styles are a mix of gorgeous new prints that are a part of USA Fashion’s Signature Collection. This collection is made from a premium double brushed fabric and laser printed creating stunning designs and fashion looks.

The introduction of these new 18 styles and the solid basics collection, is part of USA Fashion’s intent to expand its collection of manufactured women’s fashion apparel across multiple categories, all carrying the USA Fashion label. Everything from women’s tops, dresses, skirts, women’s pants and accessories are being planned. The collections include apparel for all sizes including children’s size, regular, plus size and extra plus size fashion. It is USA Fashion’s intent to continue to develop amazing women’s fashion at amazing prices with its best-in-class service.

“This is the start of taking our USA Fashion brand and expanding it across the entire women’s fashion category,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “There is a wonderful opportunity for our USA Fashion brand to be developed in a national and international label. By offering the very best women’s fashion at the best prices with our best-in-class service, USA Fashion has amazing potential to grow into a recognized brand that is known for value and quality.”

