CryptoHawk Provides Subscribers 2-month Returns of 44.5% on BTC and 22.1% on ETH

WEALTHSIMPLE NOW LISTING DIGIMAX STOCKTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology …

In its first month of June, during a period when both Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped by 7% and 15% respectively, DigiMax provided subscribers who followed the indicators positive returns of 27% and 13%.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to share its performance over the first two months since the revamped Crypto Price Indicator tool was launched June 1, 2021.

As of the end of July, even though both Bitcoin and Ethereum enjoyed a strong recovery in the latter part of July, CryptoHawk again "captured the volatility" and helped investors make strong gains when crypto prices went up, just like the gains captured the prior month when crypto prices went down.

For the combined June-July 2021 period, Bitcoin had a net change of +5.1% while Ethereum dropped -3.6% during the period. CryptoHawk instead provided subscribers returns of +44.9% for Bitcoin and +22.1% for Ethereum.

CryptoHawk is continuing to prove that not only does it help "protect investors from crypto liability," CryptoHawk actually helps "investors capture volatility for big gains."

The CryptoHawk results provide a strong foundation to launch the CryptoHawk-based Crypto Fund domiciled in Cayman Island expected to be launched by the end of August 2021 as previously announced. Pre-marketing of the fund is commencing and the stated goal of achieving $1 billion of Assets Under Management ("AUM") within 24 months seems realistic at this time.

DigiMax is also pleased to note that WealthSimple has commenced listing DigiMax on their website. According to Wikipedia, "WealthSimple Inc. is a Canadian online investment management service focused on millennials. The firm was founded in September 2014 by Michael Katchen and is based in Toronto. As of February 19, 2021, the firm holds over C$8.4 billion in assets under management."

About Calculations

All of the calculations above assume a constant amount is invested for each trade and the returns reported are the sum of the performance of all individual trend indicators sent to subscribers during the period described. These returns assume the investor is trading long and short based on these trend indicators and the returns do not include commission costs as these vary for each investor. The rates of return of Bitcoin and Ethereum is calculated based on the change in price from the first day of the period described and the last day, divided by the first day price.