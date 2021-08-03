checkAd

Coating Resins Market size worth $ 47.77 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.06% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:15  |  31   |   |   

The market's growth is being driven primarily by some of the factors like rising demand from the construction and automotive industries, an increase in infrastructure investment, Increasing the usage of liquid and Bio-based Epoxy Resin, and Others.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Coating Resins Market" By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Epoxy), By Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings Solvent-borne Coatings), By Application (Architectural Coatings, Packaging Coatings, Packaging Coatings), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Coating Resins Market was valued at USD 18.01 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 47.77 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27545

Browse in-depth TOC on "Coating Resins Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Coating Resins Market Overview

Increasing Usage of Liquid and Bio-based Epoxy Resin is one of the important growth drivers of the market. Various epoxy resins are widely utilized in electrodeposition (ED) coatings and industrial coatings, particularly in the transportation, industrial maintenance, and marine industries. Epoxy resins are also frequently utilized in powder coatings. The use of liquid epoxy resin in the development of high solids and ultra-high solids formulations is becoming increasingly common. Liquid epoxy resin is used to achieve 100% solid epoxy compositions for usage as concrete surfaces, tank linings, and other similar applications. It is frequently supplemented with phenoxy and novolac resins to increase performance and features.

Waterborne epoxy resin technology's performance has improved, allowing for greater application. Because of the extensive use of metal coatings, only a small fraction of technology was attained. In recent years, rising environmental and economic concerns, as well as the uncertainty that comes with limited petrochemical resources, have sparked a significant increase in research and development efforts to create bio-based polymers. Manufacturers are attempting to replace polymers derived from naturally occurring biofuels with petroleum-based products to meet the industrial demand for environmental protection. Furthermore, creating safer polymer production processes, such as the use of safer building blocks and additives, is of tremendous importance. DGEBA, cycloaliphatic epoxies or diglycidyl ethers of Novolac resins are extensively used to make commercial epoxy resins. Renewable natural resources have made it possible to act as building blocks for polymers due to their low cost, ecologically benign nature, and ability to be easily epoxidized.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coating Resins Market size worth $ 47.77 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.06% CAGR Verified Market Research The market's growth is being driven primarily by some of the factors like rising demand from the construction and automotive industries, an increase in infrastructure investment, Increasing the usage of liquid and Bio-based Epoxy Resin, and Others. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Windi Washington, Renowned Talent Manager, Steps Down to Reactivate Acting Career and Launch Podcast: Windi World Daily With Windi Washington
Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth
Hyperopia Market Expected to Climb Moderately at a 1.0% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], ...
Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight 2028
SI Group Ranks in the Top 5 Percent for Global Corporate Social Responsibility
Adaptive Shield Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Talos Energy Significantly Increases Liquidity With Expansion Of RBL Syndicate
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...