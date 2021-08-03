checkAd

Code42 and Rapid7 Partner to Deliver Enhanced Detection and Investigation of Insider Threat Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

Today, Code42, the Insider Risk Management leader, announced it has integrated the Code42 Incydr product with Rapid7 InsightIDR. Security teams using InsightIDR with the Code42 Incydr integration will have the ability to identify, prioritize and triage the most critical insider threat events – data leakage, theft or malicious attempts to conceal file exfiltration. Code42 Incydr is the first data source dedicated to insider threat events to be accessible to InsightIDR users.

This integration will improve SOC analysts’ abilities to detect insider threat events by improving the signal of risky events, reducing the noise from trusted activities, and simplifying investigations, thereby saving security teams hours of time. One-click access to the Code42 Incydr console directly from InsightIDR enables analysts to execute fast, contextualized insider threat investigations and strengthens compliance and file integrity monitoring (FIM). Incydr technology surfaces critical file modification events, contents of exfiltrated files and directly attributes users to suspicious activity in real-time. These combined capabilities inform appropriate triage through the right human and automated response actions.

“Distributed work environments and the increased use of file sharing and collaboration for legitimate work purposes are making it more difficult for security analysts to determine which file activities within their organizations are real threats to the business,” said David Beaver, global director of strategic alliances at Rapid7. “The Code42 Incydr solution is helping InsightIDR further diminish noise with advanced contextualization of data movement by employees and contractors, which will accelerate response times and better support critical investigations.”

Traditional approaches to protecting against insider threats – data loss prevention (DLP) tools – are dependent on classification and policies and are unable to keep pace with the modern-day workforce. As the borderless and hybrid workforce continues to rely on cloud-based, collaborative technologies post-pandemic, organizations must move away from strategies that block employees’ legitimate work and file sharing. Otherwise, their data could be put at risk by employees and users who modify sensitive files in an attempt to circumvent policies, misclassify valuable data or adopt unsanctioned technologies that introduce new vectors for exfiltration.

Seite 1 von 3


Rapid7 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Code42 and Rapid7 Partner to Deliver Enhanced Detection and Investigation of Insider Threat Events Today, Code42, the Insider Risk Management leader, announced it has integrated the Code42 Incydr product with Rapid7 InsightIDR. Security teams using InsightIDR with the Code42 Incydr integration will have the ability to identify, prioritize and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste