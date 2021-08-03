checkAd

EVO Payments Appoints Stacey Valy Panayiotou to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:18  |  19   |   |   

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today that Stacey Valy Panayiotou has been appointed to EVO’s Board of Directors, effective August 16, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005709/en/

Stacey Panayiotou (Photo: Business Wire)

Stacey Panayiotou (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Panayiotou is the Executive Vice President, Human Resources of Graphic Packaging International (“GPI”) where she is responsible for leading the strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of human resources as well as GPI’s internal and external communications function. Prior to joining GPI in 2019, Ms. Panayiotou spent 13 years with The Coca-Cola Company (“Coca-Cola”), where she held a variety of senior leadership roles, including global vice president and head of Talent and Development and Vice President, HR, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“We are very excited to welcome Stacey to our Board of Directors,” stated Ray Sidhom, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Stacey’s extensive experience and leadership at multinational organizations such as GPI and Coca-Cola will serve our Company and our shareholders well as we continue to expand our international footprint.”

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof and, except for EVO’s ongoing obligations under applicable securities laws, EVO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

EVO Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EVO Payments Appoints Stacey Valy Panayiotou to Board of Directors EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today that Stacey Valy Panayiotou has been appointed to EVO’s Board of Directors, effective August 16, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:00 UhrBOI Payment Acceptance Partners With Premier Lotteries Ireland to Supply Online Payment Gateway Services for the Irish National Lottery Digital Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21EVO Payments Completes Acquisition of Anderson Zaks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten