EVO Payments Appoints Stacey Valy Panayiotou to Board of Directors

Stacey Panayiotou (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Panayiotou is the Executive Vice President, Human Resources of Graphic Packaging International (“GPI”) where she is responsible for leading the strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of human resources as well as GPI’s internal and external communications function. Prior to joining GPI in 2019, Ms. Panayiotou spent 13 years with The Coca-Cola Company (“Coca-Cola”), where she held a variety of senior leadership roles, including global vice president and head of Talent and Development and Vice President, HR, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“We are very excited to welcome Stacey to our Board of Directors,” stated Ray Sidhom, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Stacey’s extensive experience and leadership at multinational organizations such as GPI and Coca-Cola will serve our Company and our shareholders well as we continue to expand our international footprint.”

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

