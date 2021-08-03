checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires North American Rights to Action Thriller ‘One Shot’

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of all North American rights to James Nunn’s real time action thriller One Shot about a team of Navy SEALs trapped in a CIA black site when insurgents attack. One Shot reunites Nunn (Eliminators, Green Street 3: Never Back Down) with martial arts star Scott Adkins (Ip Man 4Triple Threat), and co-stars Ashley Greene (The Twilight Saga) and Ryan Phillippe (Shooter). Screen Media plans a late fall theatrical and VOD release for the title which is currently in post-production.

“I am delighted One Shot has found such a tremendous home in Screen Media for its North American release,” said producer Marc Goldberg. “I know the Screen Media team will do a fantastic job with its release; the film is a nonstop action, thrill-a-second ride and will delight audiences in the USA.”

“We know audiences are going to be blown away by the action that James and his cast and crew have captured here. It’s a relentless, visceral, and thrilling movie that we cannot wait to show off to fans,” said Screen Media.

In this intense, non-stop action-thriller, relentlessly filmed in a single continuous take, an elite squad of Navy SEALs on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison is trapped when insurgents attack, trying to rescue the same prisoner. Led by Lieutenant Blake Harris (Adkins), the team, including Deputy Site Manager Tom Shields (Phillippe), must trust the secret intel of Junior Analyst Zoe Anderson (Greene) in order to deliver the prisoner and thwart a pending terrorist attack on Washington D.C.

Written by Jamie Russell and directed by James Nunn, One Shot is produced by Marc Goldberg and Ben Jacques and executive produced by Sarah Gabriel, Seth Needle, Tamara Birkemoe, Conor McAdam, and David Nagelberg.

The deal was negotiated by Tamara Birkemoe, Executive Vice President, International, on behalf of Screen Media with Marc Goldberg of Signature Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media’s recent releases include SK Dale’s critically acclaimed thriller Till Death, which stars Megan Fox, and Jimmy Giannopolous’s mob crime drama The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Lorraine Bracco, and Val Kilmer. Previous releases include the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, the Barry Pepper thriller Trigger Point, Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire, and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland. Screen Media most recently announced the acquisition of the Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza starrer Best Sellers.  

