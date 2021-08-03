RWE Renewables Signs Contract for Seabed Mapping at 3 UK Offshore Projects
- (PLX AI) – RWE Renewables signs contract with Fugro for seabed mapping at three major offshore projects in the UK and Ireland.
- The offshore site investigation and geophysical works will take place at Dublin Array, in Ireland, and at North Falls and Five Estuaries in the southern North Sea
- This follows a successful working relationship between the two companies at Triton Knoll, Sofia and Awel y Môr offshore wind farms
- The seafloor and geophysical information that result from the project studies will help inform the final design of the each of the projects
