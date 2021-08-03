checkAd

RWE Renewables Signs Contract for Seabed Mapping at 3 UK Offshore Projects

Autor: PLX AI
03.08.2021, 15:16  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – RWE Renewables signs contract with Fugro for seabed mapping at three major offshore projects in the UK and Ireland. The offshore site investigation and geophysical works will take place at Dublin Array, in Ireland, and at North Falls and …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE Renewables signs contract with Fugro for seabed mapping at three major offshore projects in the UK and Ireland.
  • The offshore site investigation and geophysical works will take place at Dublin Array, in Ireland, and at North Falls and Five Estuaries in the southern North Sea
  • This follows a successful working relationship between the two companies at Triton Knoll, Sofia and Awel y Môr offshore wind farms
  • The seafloor and geophysical information that result from the project studies will help inform the final design of the each of the projects
