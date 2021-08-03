RWE Renewables Signs Contract for Seabed Mapping at 3 UK Offshore Projects Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 15:16 | 30 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 15:16 | (PLX AI) – RWE Renewables signs contract with Fugro for seabed mapping at three major offshore projects in the UK and Ireland. The offshore site investigation and geophysical works will take place at Dublin Array, in Ireland, and at North Falls and … (PLX AI) – RWE Renewables signs contract with Fugro for seabed mapping at three major offshore projects in the UK and Ireland. The offshore site investigation and geophysical works will take place at Dublin Array, in Ireland, and at North Falls and … (PLX AI) – RWE Renewables signs contract with Fugro for seabed mapping at three major offshore projects in the UK and Ireland.

The offshore site investigation and geophysical works will take place at Dublin Array, in Ireland, and at North Falls and Five Estuaries in the southern North Sea

This follows a successful working relationship between the two companies at Triton Knoll, Sofia and Awel y Môr offshore wind farms

The seafloor and geophysical information that result from the project studies will help inform the final design of the each of the projects RWE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

RWE Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer