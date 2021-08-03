checkAd

BMW Falls More Than 4% as Guidance Upgrade Seen Too Small, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – BMW shares fell more than 4% despite earnings beating consensus, as analysts said the guidance upgrade was seen as insufficient. The most important upgrade was on automotive free cash flow, which BMW now expects to be higher than EUR 5.8 …

  • (PLX AI) – BMW shares fell more than 4% despite earnings beating consensus, as analysts said the guidance upgrade was seen as insufficient.
  • The most important upgrade was on automotive free cash flow, which BMW now expects to be higher than EUR 5.8 billion compared to higher than EUR 4 billion previously
  • But BMW already achieved an automotive free cash flow of EUR 4.9 billion in the first half, so we consider this guidance as cautious, Bank of America said, maintaining an underperform rating on the shares
