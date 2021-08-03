(PLX AI) – BMW shares fell more than 4% despite earnings beating consensus, as analysts said the guidance upgrade was seen as insufficient. The most important upgrade was on automotive free cash flow, which BMW now expects to be higher than EUR 5.8 …

(PLX AI) – BMW shares fell more than 4% despite earnings beating consensus, as analysts said the guidance upgrade was seen as insufficient. The most important upgrade was on automotive free cash flow, which BMW now expects to be higher than EUR 5.8 …

BMW Falls More Than 4% as Guidance Upgrade Seen Too Small, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – BMW shares fell more than 4% despite earnings beating consensus, as analysts said the guidance upgrade was seen as insufficient. The most important upgrade was on automotive free cash flow, which BMW now expects to be higher than EUR 5.8 …



