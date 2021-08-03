checkAd

Home Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:20  |  17   |   |   

Home Financial Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCPink: HWEN), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Our Community Bank, (“Bank”) based in Spencer, Indiana, announces unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Net interest income decreased 11%, or $71,000;
  • Non-interest income decreased 17%, or $29,000;
  • Non-interest expense fell 11%, or $79,000;
  • Net income declined 18% to $60,000, from $73,000;
  • Excluding specific acquisition transaction professional fees, net income increased $13,000 or 18%, to $86,000.

Twelve Month Highlights:

  • Shareholders’ equity was $8.2 million, or 11.0% of total assets;
  • Net interest income declined 6%, or $158,000;
  • Non-interest expense increased 42%, or $1.2 million;
  • Net loss totaled $652,000, compared to $340,000 net income for fiscal year 2020;
  • Excluding effects of benefit plan withdrawal expenses and extraordinary professional fees, net income increased $39,000 or 12%, to $379,000.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $60,000, or $.05 basic and diluted earnings per common share. For the same period last year, the Company reported net income of $73,000, or $.06 basic and diluted earnings per common share. Net income declined, compared to fourth quarter 2020 results, due to lower overall interest income and an increase in professional fees incurred by the Company related to the acquisition of the Bank subsidiary by Crane Credit Union, which was announced on August 19, 2020. Eliminating the impact of these professional fees associated with the acquisition transaction, net income from normal operations was $86,000, or $07 basic and diluted earnings per share.

Total interest income for the quarter decreased $130,000, or 16%. Total interest expense fell by a smaller $59,000, or 39%. Consequently, net interest income before provisions for loan losses decreased $71,000, or 11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter in 2020.

No provisions for loan losses were recorded during fourth quarter 2021, compared to $15,000 for the same period a year earlier. No loan losses were recorded during the most recent quarter and were $13,000 a year ago. A regular analysis of the allowance for loan losses indicated the reserve was adequate on June 30, 2021. This analysis included reviewing changes in volume, composition, and quality of the loan portfolio, as well as actual loan loss experience.

Non-interest income decreased $29,000 or 17%, to $141,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Non-interest income was $170,000 for the same period a year earlier. Gain on sale of investment securities decreased $37,000, or 74%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Non-interest expense decreased $79,000, or 11%, to $669,000. Contributing to the overall drop in non-interest expense for the current quarter, salaries and employee benefits declined $43,000 or 12% and legal and professional fees fell $37,000 or 35%, compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

For the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net loss of $652,000, or ($.56) basic and diluted earnings per common share. The Company reported earnings of $340,000 or $.29 basic and diluted earnings per common share for fiscal 2020. Operations for fiscal year 2021 resulted in a net loss due to extraordinary expenses incurred in connection with the announced sale of Our Community Bank to Crane Credit Union. During the quarter-ended December 31, 2020, the Bank made a one-time payment of $1.1 million to withdrawal from a defined employee benefit plan and transfer the plan to an insurance company to provide annuity contracts for individual plan participants. Excluding the impact of the pension plan withdrawal expense and professional fees related to the Bank sale transaction, net income was $379,000 or $.33 basic and diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2021.

Net interest income before provisions for loan losses decreased $158,000, or 6% for fiscal year 2021. Total interest income fell $408,000 or 12%. Total interest expense decreased $250,000 or 36%. Loan loss provisions were $35,000, compared to $60,000 for the prior year. Net loan charge-offs were $14,000 for fiscal year 2021, compared to $42,000 for fiscal year 2020.

Non-interest income increased $22,000 or 4%, to $602,000 for fiscal 2021. Most of the increase came from ATM service fees and gain on sale of ownership units in the Title Center of Indiana. Partially offsetting the overall increase, service charges on deposit accounts decreased $33,000, or 15%, compared to the prior year.

Total non-interest expense increased $1.2 million or 42%, to $4.0 million. This increase was the result of a withdrawal payment of $1.1 million to transfer a defined benefit plan obligation from the bank to individual annuity contracts provided by a selected insurance company. Contributing to the overall rise in non-interest expense, legal and professional fees increased to $542,000, compared to $332,000 for fiscal year 2020.

On June 30, 2021, total assets were $74.2 million, compared to $74.0 million on June 30, 2020. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, loans outstanding decreased $7.3 million, or 14%, to $45.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents and interest-bearing time deposits increased from $11.5 million on June 30, 2020, to $15.9 million on June 30, 2021. Investment securities totaled $8.7 million; a $2.8 million or 46% increase during the year.

Loans delinquent 90 days or more decreased 36% to $252,000, and equaled 0.6% of total loans on June 30, 2021. A year earlier, loans delinquent 90 days or more totaled $396,000 and 0.8% of total loans. The Company held no other real estate owned (“OREO”) and repossessed property on June 30, 2021, compared to $14,000 on June 30, 2020.

Allowances for loan losses were $543,000 on June 30, 2021, and $522,000 on June 30, 2020. Loan loss allowances equaled 1.21% of total loans on June 30, 2021, and 1.00% of total loans a year earlier. Periodic provisions to allowances for loan losses reflect management’s view of risk in the Company’s entire loan portfolio due to several dynamic factors, including current economic conditions, quantity of outstanding loans, and loan delinquency trends. Management considered the level of allowances for loan losses on June 30, 2021, adequate to cover probable incurred losses inherent in the loan portfolio at that date.

On June 30, 2021, total deposits were $58.3 million, compared to $55.8 million twelve months earlier. Total borrowings decreased 12% to $7.5 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $8.5 million a year earlier.

Shareholders’ equity was $8.2 million, or 11.0% of total assets on June 30, 2021, compared to $9.1 million, or 12.3% of total assets on June 30, 2020. Factors impacting shareholder equity during fiscal 2021 included net loss, four quarterly cash dividends totaling $.16 per share, and change from a $43,000 gain to a $10,000 accumulated other comprehensive loss. On June 30, 2021, the Company’s book value per share was $7.07 based on 1,155,594 shares outstanding. On June 30, 2020, book value was $7.84 per share based on 1,155,594 shares outstanding. The last reported price per share on June 30, 2021, was $11.00.

Home Financial Bancorp and Our Community Bank, an FDIC-insured, Indiana stock commercial bank, operate from headquarters in Spencer, Indiana, and a branch office in Cloverdale, Indiana. Additional information concerning Home Financial Bancorp and its subsidiaries is available at www.hfbancorp.com or www.ocbconnect.com.

 

HOME FINANCIAL BANCORP

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and book value amounts)

 

FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30:

2021

2020

Net Interest Income

$598

 

$669

 

Provision for Loan Losses

0

 

15

 

Non-interest Income

141

 

170

 

Non-interest Expense

669

 

748

 

Income Tax (Benefit)

10

 

3

 

Net Income

60

 

73

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share:

$.05

 

$.06

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

1,155,594

 

1,155,594

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

1,155,594

 

1,155,594

 

 

 

 

FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30:

2021

2020

Net Interest Income

$2,513

 

$2,671

 

Provision for Loan Losses

35

 

60

 

Non-interest Income

602

 

580

 

Non-interest Expense

4,033

 

2,840

 

Income Tax (Benefit)

(301

)

11

 

Net Income

(652

)

340

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share:

($.56

)

$.29

 

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

1,155,594

1,155,594

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

1,155,594

1,155,594

 

 

 

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

2021

2020

Total Assets

$74,160

 

$73,945

 

Total Loans

45,044

 

52,354

 

Allowance for Loan Losses

543

 

522

 

Total Deposits

58,347

 

55,815

 

Borrowings

7,500

 

8,500

 

Shareholders’ Equity

8,171

 

9,061

 

 

 

 

90-days Past Due Loans and OREO

252

 

410

 

90-days Past Due Loans

252

 

396

 

 

 

 

90-days Past Due Loans and OREO to Total Assets

0.34

%

0.56

%

90-days Past Due Loans to Total Loans

0.56

%

0.76

%

 

 

 

Book Value Per Share*

$7.07

 

$7.84

 

*Based on 1,155,594 Shares on June 30, 2021, and on June 30, 2020.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Home Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Home Financial Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCPink: HWEN), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Our Community Bank, (“Bank”) based in Spencer, Indiana, announces unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste