Canadian Net REIT Completes $20.1 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Trust Units, Including Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option, and Provides Update on Acquisitions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) is pleased to announce that it has closed today its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 2,702,500 trust units (“Units”) at a price of $7.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $20.1 million with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc., and including CIBC Capital Markets, iA Private Wealth, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Offering includes Units issued upon the full exercise by the Underwriters of the over-allotment option granted to them pursuant to the underwriting agreement dated July 21, 2021 between the Trust and the Underwriters.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund announced and future acquisitions, to fund planned development projects, to repay certain indebtedness which may be subsequently redrawn, and for general business and working capital purposes.

Certain trustees of the Trust acquired an aggregate of 50,750 Units under the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $378,087.50 to the Trust. Each of the trustee’s participation in the Offering is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (in Québec, Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions) (“MI 61-101”). The trustees’ participation in the Offering is exempt from minority approval and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units issued under the Offering nor the consideration paid by the trustees for the Units exceeded 25% of the Trust’s market capitalization. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction could not be filed earlier than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering due to the Offering being launched on July 15, 2021 and the terms of the trustees’ participation in the Offering being confirmed shortly before closing. The Offering has been unanimously approved by the board of trustees of Canadian Net, with each of the participating trustees abstaining from voting on their respective participation in the Offering.

