Canadian Net REIT Completes $20.1 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Trust Units, Including Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option, and Provides Update on Acquisitions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) is pleased to announce that it has closed today its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 2,702,500 trust units (“Units”) at a price of $7.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $20.1 million with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc., and including CIBC Capital Markets, iA Private Wealth, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Offering includes Units issued upon the full exercise by the Underwriters of the over-allotment option granted to them pursuant to the underwriting agreement dated July 21, 2021 between the Trust and the Underwriters.