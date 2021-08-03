checkAd

Increasing investments in research and development governments towards healthcare research will propel optimal pelvic floor stimulators growth. Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the sales of electric pelvic stimulators to remain high through 2031. Besides this, the market study highlights key strategies adopted by players and factors enabling across segments based on product, application, and end user.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising incidence of end-stage renal diseases is underscoring the need for effective pelvic floor stimulators, which in turn in is creating prospects for pelvic floor stimulators market growth.

As per a recent analysis by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is poised to expand at 8.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 274.9 Mn by 2031.

Increasing cases of diabetes and hypertension are major factors contributing to alarming rise in prevalence of urinary incontinence. To offer optimal treatment solutions, manufacturers are focusing on intensive research and development. This in turn is driving innovations in the pelvic floor stimulators market.

In 2020, the unprecedented novel coronavirus outbreak caused disruptions in the supply chains, delaying administration of several clinical procedures. However, sale of pelvic floor stimulators held its ground due to active online consultation provided by physiotherapists and medical experts.

Urinary incontinence can also be caused due to childbirth, pregnancy, and menopause, which is highly prevalent across several countries. Pelvic floor stimulators are non-invasive treatments that stimulate muscle pathways with minimal patient involvement. These factors testify to the growing demand for pelvic floor stimulators.

Besides this, incorporation of telehealth technologies to facilitate pelvic floor care will boost sales in the market. These services offered by medical professionals and hospitals are intended to offer improved patient care, helping them choose the right products that align with their treatment. These factors will enable growth in the market through 2031.

As per FMI, the pelvic floor stimulators market is anticipated to register high growth in the U.S. Investment towards research and development besides presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure will seal the country's dominance in North America.

"Besides focus on strategic collaborations, market players are keen on approval of their products for over the counter sales and home use. Considering this, focus on innovations will continue increasing, as they aim for competitive advantage," says the FMI analyst.

