Mabanaft Group to donate over 32,000 euros for flood relief



DGAP-Media / 03.08.2021 / 15:30



Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and its subsidiaries have donated over 32,000 euros as emergency aid for those affected by the recent disastrous flooding in Germany. The funds will go to various charitable organisations, such as "Aktion Deutschland Hilft", a coalition of German aid agencies.

"The horrifying images from North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria have moved us greatly," says Anke Tannhäuser, SVP Marketing and Supply, Infrastructure & Trading at Mabanaft. "We have many customers and business partners in these regions, some of whom have also been impacted by the floods. With our donation, we want to make a contribution to supporting the relief workers and the local reconstruction efforts."