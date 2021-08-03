Mabanaft Group to donate over 32,000 euros for flood relief
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and its subsidiaries have donated over 32,000 euros as emergency aid for those affected by the recent disastrous flooding in Germany. The funds will go to various charitable organisations, such as "Aktion Deutschland Hilft", a coalition of German aid agencies.
"The horrifying images from North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria have moved us greatly," says Anke Tannhäuser, SVP Marketing and Supply, Infrastructure & Trading at Mabanaft. "We have many customers and business partners in these regions, some of whom have also been impacted by the floods. With our donation, we want to make a contribution to supporting the relief workers and the local reconstruction efforts."
Founded in 2001, Aktion Deutschland Hilft e.V. is a coalition of more than 20 well-known German aid organisations. Together, they provide emergency medical aid, supply sheltering tents, and
distribute food and clean drinking water, thereby giving people hope for a better future. The alliance helps people who have lost everything as a result of major disasters - both in Germany and
worldwide.
About the Mabanaft Group
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a leading independent and integrated energy company, providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating and industrial needs. In addition, the company is active in trading petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels. www.mabanaft.com
Press contact:
Thomas Clever
Head of People & Communications
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG
Tel. +49 40 37004-0
communications@mabanaft.com
